First Horizon Corp Has $11.35 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. 9,099,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,358. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.