First Horizon Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,295,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,448,000 after buying an additional 4,969,510 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 939,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,782,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 192,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 733,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

