First Horizon Corp Buys 1,970 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

NYSE DG traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.45. 1,107,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

