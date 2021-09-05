First Horizon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $103.65. 632,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,919. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

