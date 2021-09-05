First Horizon Corp Acquires 193 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Horizon Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.10. The company had a trading volume of 897,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,059. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

