Financial Contrast: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Warner Music Group and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 119.25%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warner Music Group and Enthusiast Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.39 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -58.66 Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 10.18 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -18.29

Enthusiast Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enthusiast Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 5.44% 1,558.97% 4.56% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

