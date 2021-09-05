Filecash (FIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Filecash has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00160675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00205582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.04 or 0.07854012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,248.38 or 1.00291569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.05 or 0.00986085 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

