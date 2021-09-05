Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Gentex stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

