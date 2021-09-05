Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 99,054 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 472.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,054 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

