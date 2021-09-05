Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

