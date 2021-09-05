Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,097.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion and a PE ratio of -22.97.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $167,332,326 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

