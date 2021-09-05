FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.