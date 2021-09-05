FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $56.50 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.