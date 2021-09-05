FDx Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,002.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $453.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $458.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.