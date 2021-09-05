FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,567 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

