Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 5th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $395,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Facebook by 4.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 15,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 846,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,188,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.