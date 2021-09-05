F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Financial Comparison

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than F.N.B..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and F.N.B.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.68 $42.04 million $2.52 13.19 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.55 $286.00 million $0.96 11.82

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10% F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and F.N.B. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats F.N.B. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

