Exosis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Exosis has a market cap of $17,119.41 and $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.99 or 0.07746284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00440140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.90 or 0.01454691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.92 or 0.00629568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00614926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00382309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.