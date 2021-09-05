Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVGN. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Evogene has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. Research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

