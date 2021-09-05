Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

