Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.32. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 842 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
