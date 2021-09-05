Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.32. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 842 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $486.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.