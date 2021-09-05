Ether Zero (ETZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,705.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $311,111.60 and $6,705.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.64 or 0.07782512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00143618 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,754,132 coins and its circulating supply is 185,724,719 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

