ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWAY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

