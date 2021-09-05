Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.