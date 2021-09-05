Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.43. Epizyme shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 16,146 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $7,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth $3,368,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 376,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.