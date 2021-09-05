EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

