EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $151.42. 271,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

