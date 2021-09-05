EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $752,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 93.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,826. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

