EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $268.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.