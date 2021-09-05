EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $10.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $643.39. The company had a trading volume of 164,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,404. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $644.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

