Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 91,727 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $734.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

