Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

