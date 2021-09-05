Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,410 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.11. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

