Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 423,026 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,026 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

