Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.