Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

RY opened at $103.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

