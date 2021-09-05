Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $165,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

