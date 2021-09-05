Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

