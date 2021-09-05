Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Critical Contrast

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

24.2% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 25.08% 12.55% 0.99% Summit Financial Group 28.97% 14.22% 1.30%

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Summit Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $162.09 million 2.50 N/A N/A N/A Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.33 $31.33 million $2.41 10.06

Summit Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enterprise Bancorp and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions. The company was founded by George L. Duncan in 1996 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.