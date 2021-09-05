Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.72 ($13.79) and traded as high as €12.25 ($14.41). Engie shares last traded at €12.09 ($14.22), with a volume of 4,798,053 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.53 ($18.27).

Get Engie alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.