Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF opened at $50.78 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.