Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

