Elamachain (ELAMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00120201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00799107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

