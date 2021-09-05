Einsteinium (EMC2) 24-Hour Volume Tops $117,998.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $117,998.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00451036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,964,080 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

