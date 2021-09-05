Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $68.25 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

