Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 473,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.