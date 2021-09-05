Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

