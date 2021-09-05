Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.
