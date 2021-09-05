Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

