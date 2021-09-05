Dundas Partners LLP Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dundas Partners LLP lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,440 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,454. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

