Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.68 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

